Scoop Palm Springs Returns with Ice Cream, Live Music and Community Support

Ice cream lovers took over downtown Palm Springs for the second annual Scoop Palm Springs festival, bringing together local frozen treat makers and the community for an afternoon of sweet treats and family-friendly fun.

More than 20 local ice cream and frozen treat businesses participated, offering tastings alongside live music and activities for all ages.

This year's festival introduced two new features, including the first-ever Best Flavor of the Year competition.

The event also featured the Scoop Collective, a special experience pairing local frozen treat makers with Coachella Valley coffee shops, culinary businesses and creative companies for exclusive collaborations.

But beyond the ice cream, the festival supports an important cause. One hundred percent of net proceeds benefit the LGBTQ Community Center's Community Food Bank.

The food bank provides free, nutritious food to more than 500 local families and individuals every week.

Organizers say the need for assistance has grown as families face rising costs and reductions in federal food assistance.

Through Scoop Palm Springs, organizers say they hope to bring people together for a fun community event while helping neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table.

The festival also included DJ Mod Girl and a children's zone hosted by Palm Springs Parks and Recreation.