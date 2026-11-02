Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos Across the Coachella Valley: Three Free Community Events

Communities across the Coachella Valley are coming together today to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition dedicated to remembering and honoring loved ones who have passed away.

Several free celebrations are taking place throughout the valley, offering residents opportunities to enjoy music, traditional dance and community gatherings.

In Coachella, the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District begins its celebration at 2 p.m. The event will feature live music, ballet folklórico performances and blessings.

In Cathedral City, Forest Lawn Cemetery on East Ramon Road will host a celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities include mariachi music, folklórico dancing and community ofrendas, traditional altars created to honor those who have passed.

Meanwhile, in Indio, the city is hosting a screening of the animated film Coco at Center Stage beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a photograph of a loved one to include on the community ofrenda.

Día de los Muertos is a time for families and communities to celebrate the memories of those who have died through traditions that bring together generations.

All three Coachella Valley events are free and open to the public.