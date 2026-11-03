Local & Community
Board to Consider Cost-Sharing Agreement Stemming from `Bain Fire'
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is slated today to formally
approve a three-way cost-sharing agreement to retire costs associated with
a 1,473-acre wildfire that started in the Santa Ana River bottom last spring,
causing significant damage.
The proposed compact between the county, Cal Fire and city of
Riverside would establish the obligations of each entity in amortizing
suppression and cleanup expenses stemming from the ``Bain Fire,'' which lasted
from May 19 to May 25.
The aggregate costs were not cited in documents posted to the board's
policy agenda, but are expected to be clarified during a subsequent hearing.
Tuesday's action would spell out each party's responsibility for paying what is
owed, mainly due to the fact the blaze crossed from Jurupa Valley into
Riverside, as well as the ``state responsibility area'' under Cal Fire's sole
jurisdiction.
The county's portion of costs is tied to Jurupa Valley, which
contracts with the county for fire protection.
``Due to the location and threat of the Bain Fire, the fire costs are
shared by the county, Cal Fire and the city of Riverside,'' according to a
statement posted by the Executive Office. ``A one-time cost share agreement is
necessary to distribute the costs of fighting this specific fire incident. No
budget adjustments are requested.''
The brush fire broke out on May 19 and burned through heavy vegetation
around the Santa Ana River bottom, expanding throughout the Hidden Valley
Wildlife Area, approaching a Riverside neighborhood. The blaze's forward
progress was stopped on May 22, but it was not declared 100% contained until
three days later.
At its height, more than two dozen engine crews, along with multiple
hand crews, seven water-dropping helicopters and a dozen air tankers were
battling the brusher.
Residential properties were threatened but not damaged.
An official determination regarding what led to the wildfire has not
been released. The Santa Ana River bottom is replete with homeless encampments,
and cooking, debris and warming fires are a threat year-round.
The Hidden Valley preserve sustained extensive damage, impacting the
Nature Center building on Arlington Avenue, playgrounds, hiking and equestrian
trails and other amenities, some of which have since been restored, though the
work continues.
By: City News Service
November 3, 2026
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