California Assembly District 36 Race Focuses on Affordability as Gonzalez and Obeso-Martinez Face Off

Affordability is a central issue in the race for California's 36th Assembly District, where Republican incumbent Jeff Gonzalez is facing Democratic challenger Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Brett Rosen joined election night coverage live from Indio, where Gonzalez was preparing to host an election night watch party at a private residence.

During the campaign, both candidates have focused on the rising cost of living in California and the financial pressures facing local residents.

Gonzalez has made suspending California's gas tax a priority. He and his team have pushed for a vote on the proposal in Sacramento over the past several years, but Rosen reported that the effort has been rejected three times.

Obeso-Martinez also says California needs to become more affordable, but she opposes suspending the gas tax. She argues that the revenue helps pay for safer streets and infrastructure improvements, including keeping buildings and facilities up to date.

The candidates' differing positions highlight a broader debate over how California should address the cost of living while continuing to fund transportation and infrastructure needs.

NBC Palm Springs is following both campaigns throughout Election Night, with additional statements and updates expected from the candidates.