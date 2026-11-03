Local & Community
Coachella Mayor's Race Heats Up as Three Candidates Make Final Election Day Appeals
While the California governor's race is drawing statewide attention, the mayoral contest in Coachella is heating up as voters decide who will lead the city.
Three of the four candidates appeared on NBC Palm Springs' Election Day coverage to make their final appeals: Jesus Akin Gonzalez, known as Kino; longtime City Councilmember Denise Delgado; and current Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa.
Gonzalez emphasized his campaign's grassroots effort, saying he and his supporters have been knocking on doors and talking directly with residents throughout the campaign.
He called for new leadership and a different direction for Coachella, criticizing the city's current financial decisions and raising concerns about support for a proposed data center and the use of Flock surveillance cameras.
Gonzalez said his priorities include bringing businesses and jobs back to Coachella, improving streets, parks and schools, and investing in services residents need.
Delgado, who said she has served the city for six years, expressed gratitude to residents who took time to speak with her campaign. She highlighted infrastructure improvements, investment in local businesses and responsible development as priorities.
Delgado said major street projects require significant funding and planning, pointing to the cost of repaving Avenue 52 to Expressway 86 as an example. She also stressed the importance of accountability in city government.
Current Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa said he is looking forward to hearing the voters' decision. He defended his approach to leadership, saying his campaign has focused on listening to residents and maintaining direct relationships with local businesses and the community.
Figueroa also pushed back against criticism from opponents, urging voters to consider candidates' records and actions rather than campaign promises.
The mayoral race follows a change in city leadership earlier this year, when Figueroa was appointed mayor after former Mayor Steven Hernandez stepped down following a felony guilty plea.
The election will determine who leads Coachella as the city continues to address infrastructure, economic development, public safety and community priorities.
NBC Palm Springs reporter Melandra Campos also previewed coverage of two open City Council seats, which will be featured later in the station's Election Day coverage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Coachella mayor raceCoachella election 2026Jesus Akin GonzalezKino GonzalezDenise DelgadoFrank FigueroaCoachella City CouncilCoachella politicsRiverside County electionsElection Day
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