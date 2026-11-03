Local & Community
Denise Delgado Takes Early Lead in Coachella Mayor's Race, Could Make City History
Early election results show Coachella City Councilmember Denise Delgado taking the lead in the city's mayoral race, potentially putting her on track to make history.
If the results hold, Delgado would become the first woman elected mayor of Coachella in the city's 80-year history.
Speaking with NBC Palm Springs reporter Alondra Campos at her election night watch party at Santa Fe Restaurant, Delgado said she was excited and humbled by the early numbers.
She credited her campaign team and thanked residents who cast their ballots in her favor, saying she hopes to deliver the leadership and results the community deserves.
Delgado said becoming the city's first elected female mayor would be a historic milestone. She also described the election as an opportunity for Coachella to move toward greater stability after what she called an unstable year for the city.
The mayoral candidate said her campaign focused on running a professional effort, staying focused on residents and avoiding becoming distracted by the back-and-forth between candidates.
Delgado said she believes voters were looking for a campaign centered on community priorities and results.
While the early returns put Delgado ahead, votes are still being counted. The final outcome will determine whether Coachella makes history with its first woman mayor.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Denise DelgadoCoachella mayor raceCoachella election results 2026first female mayor CoachellaAlondra CamposCoachella City CouncilRiverside County electionsElection Night 2026
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