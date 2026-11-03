Local & Community
Election Day 2026: Where to Vote, Drop Off Ballots and Get Free Bus Rides in the Coachella Valley
It's Election Day across the country, and Coachella Valley voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, to cast their ballots in the 2026 general election.
There are 27 vote centers throughout the Coachella Valley, with 152 locations operating across Riverside County. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can visit any county vote center to cast their ballot.
Voters can choose to use an accessible touchscreen voting machine or complete a paper ballot.
For those who still have their mail-in ballots, Riverside County has 107 official ballot drop-off locations. Completed ballots can also be returned at any vote center before polls close.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by November 10 to be counted. Residents returning ballots in person must do so by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Eligible Californians who missed the voter registration deadline can still participate through Same Day Voter Registration, also known as Conditional Voter Registration.
This process allows eligible residents to register and cast a conditional ballot at a vote center on Election Day. Ballots are counted after county election officials verify the registration.
Transportation is also available at no cost for residents using SunLine Transit.
The agency is waiving fares on fixed bus routes 1 through 9 and Route 14 for Election Day. Free rides are available for passengers traveling to voting locations, work or other destinations throughout the Coachella Valley.
Voters can find vote center locations, ballot drop-off sites and election information through the Riverside County Registrar of Voters at voteinfo.net.
For continuing Decision 2026 coverage and election results, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
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