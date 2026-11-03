Five Candidates Compete for Two Coachella City Council Seats

Two of Coachella's five City Council seats are on the ballot this Election Day, with five candidates competing for the open positions.

The seats became available following changes on the council. Stephanie Virgen's term expired, and she chose not to seek reelection. Another seat was previously held by Juan Martinez, who was appointed to the City Council after Dr. Frank Figueroa became mayor.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Alondra Campos spoke with two of the five candidates during Election Night coverage: Vicente Zamora and Juan Martinez.

Zamora, who is running for city office for the first time, said campaigning gave him an opportunity to hear directly from residents about concerns involving parks, roads and schools.

He said he believes the city needs a change in direction and urged voters to support his campaign, along with mayoral candidate Jesus Akin Gonzalez, also known as Kino, and Rafael Medina.

Martinez, who is seeking election to the council seat he was appointed to, also encouraged residents to vote.

He said the campaign helped him learn more about the community and gave him a new perspective on residents' concerns and priorities.

Both candidates expressed excitement about the election and thanked residents for engaging with their campaigns.

Coachella voters had until 8 p.m. on Election Day to cast or submit their ballots at a nearby voting center.