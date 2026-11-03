Palm Springs Walk of the Stars to Honor Late Musician Jeanie Cunningham

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Jeanie Cunningham, a musician and composer, will

posthumously receive the 488th star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars later

this month, the Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.



The public dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16

at 849 N. Palm Canyon Drive.



Cunningham will be honored in the humanitarian and entertainment

category for her music career and philanthropic work throughout the Coachella

Valley.



She died Nov. 16, 2024, at age 68 in Palm Springs.



Cunningham was an internationally acclaimed musician who released

seven albums and toured with Lionel Richie, David Crosby and Ike and Tina

Turner. She also composed music for international advertising campaigns.



Her song ``Take Me Home Huey'' was written for a Vietnam veterans' art

project that was part of an Emmy Award-winning documentary, and she

composed ``We Will Remember'' after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.



She supported numerous organizations across the region, including

serving people in need through Well in the Desert, supporting local food

assistance through Desert Jam, mentoring young musicians through the Academy of

Musical Performance and co-creating the ``Ukes in Schools'' program with the

Steinway Society of Riverside County.



Cunningham also supported local poodle rescue organizations and

encouraged neighbors to share excess fruit with people experiencing hunger. Her

contributions were recognized with the Opera Arts and Steinway Society's ``For

the Children Inspiration Award.''