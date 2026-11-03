Polls Are Open Across The Coachella Valley, Here’s How To Vote On Election Day

Election Day is here, and voters across the country are heading to the polls to weigh in on everything from Congress to local city councils. In the Coachella Valley, voters will decide races and measures including California governor, Congress, State Assembly, Riverside County’s Measure A, and mayor and city council seats.

There are 27 vote centers across the valley open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots on a touchscreen machine or mark a paper ballot and drop it in a ballot box. You can find the nearest location on the Riverside County Registrar of Voters website.

If you still have your mail ballot, more than 100 secure drop boxes are available across Riverside County. Mail ballots must be received or postmarked by today to be counted.

If you aren’t registered to vote yet, or need to update your registration, you can still cast a ballot today through Same Day Voter Registration, known in state law as Conditional Voter Registration. You can register and vote at any vote center or at the county elections office, and your ballot will be counted once the county verifies your registration, according to the California Secretary of State. Military and overseas voters, along with voters with disabilities, can contact their county elections office to learn about their options.

If you need a ride to the polls, SunLine Transit is offering free fares today on Routes 1 through 9 and Route 14, helping residents get to their vote centers and other destinations without paying for a ride. Schedules and service alerts are available on SunLine’s website.



