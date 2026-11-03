Riverside County Supervisors to Decide Cost-Sharing for 2026 Bain Fire Cleanup

Riverside County supervisors are expected to decide how the costs of fighting and cleaning up the Bain Fire will be shared.

The fire broke out May 19 in the Santa Ana River bottom, burning approximately 1,473 acres and spreading from the Yorba Linda area into Riverside.

Because the fire crossed multiple jurisdictional boundaries, Riverside County, CAL FIRE and the City of Riverside are expected to split the costs associated with firefighting efforts and cleanup.

The total cost of the response and recovery work has not yet been released.

No homes were damaged in the fire, but the Hidden Valley Wildlife Area sustained significant damage. Impacts included the nature center, playgrounds and trails.

Officials have not yet announced what caused the Bain Fire.

The county's decision will determine how the participating agencies share the financial responsibility for the fire response and repairs.