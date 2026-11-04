Coachella Valley Voters React to Democratic Election Gains

Democratic victories across the country are drawing reactions from voters in the Coachella Valley, as election results reshape the political landscape in Washington.

The results include major wins in Senate and House races, with Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress.

In California, newly-elected Xavier Becerra defeated Republican Steve Hilton to become the state’s first elected Latino governor.

Local Democrats say the results bring hope, while some Republicans say their party needs to improve how it communicates with voters.

Political groups are also looking ahead to issues they say voters want addressed, including affordability, healthcare and government corruption.

The election also highlighted the role of Latino voters. A Pew Research Center survey conducted before Election Day found Democratic congressional candidates with a 27-point advantage among Latino registered voters. The survey also found 53% said they were extremely motivated to vote, up from 41% before the 2022 midterms.

Luz Gallegos, director of TODEC, says Latino communities are increasingly bringing their priorities to the polls and researching candidates and ballot measures.

The results are prompting conversations about what voters expect from elected leaders and how both parties will respond in the years ahead.