Local & Community
Former Philadelphia 76ers Executive Pat Roche Shares Journey to Inner Peace in New Book
After spending years working in professional sports, Pat Roche is embracing a different kind of journey: helping people discover greater happiness and inner peace.
Roche, who previously worked with the Philadelphia 76ers, is sharing his personal transformation in a new book titled "Enjoy Yourself Now: 66 Sacred Shifts to Instantly Awaken the Peaceful Presence Within You."
During a candid conversation with NBC Palm Springs, Roche reflected on how much of his early life was focused on external achievements, relationships and recognition. He said those experiences brought temporary pleasure but never lasting happiness.
Roche described January 20, 2015, as a turning point. While traveling to Key West, he came across a magazine quote that suggested changing your life begins with changing your mind.
That idea sparked a deeper exploration of meditation and mindfulness, leading him to study with figures including Andy Puddicombe, the creator of Headspace, and Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard.
Roche said one of the most important lessons he has learned is that people do not have to believe every thought that enters their minds.
He encouraged people who struggle with worry or racing thoughts to recognize that those thoughts do not define them. Instead, he suggests shifting attention away from the past and future and returning to the present moment by focusing on the breath.
Roche also spoke about finding joy in everyday life, saying that peace, love and happiness are not necessarily things people need to achieve or acquire, but qualities they can learn to recognize within themselves.
His message is that finding inner peace does not require becoming a spiritual seeker. It can begin with a simple shift in perspective and a willingness to be more present.
Roche's book offers 66 suggested shifts intended to help readers develop that awareness and bring more peace into their daily lives.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Pat RocheEnjoy Yourself Nowmental healthspiritualityinner peacemindfulnessmeditationpersonal growthPhiladelphia 76ers
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