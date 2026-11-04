Local & Community
Leila Namvar Leads Assembly District 47 Race as Greg Wallis Remains Optimistic
Democratic challenger Leila Namvar is projected to win California Assembly District 47 after taking the lead in election results, but incumbent Greg Wallis says he is not ready to concede as ballots continue to be counted.
NBC Palm Springs spoke with Namvar, who was seen boarding a plane to Sacramento. Namvar said she hopes to be at the state Capitol preparing for the seat she is projected to win.
“I’m very happy. I’m so excited, but again we need to just wait to make sure all the votes are in and counted,” Namvar said.
The first-time candidate, an Iranian immigrant who describes herself as a working mom, led from the first wave of election-night results. She said her two decades of public service and work as a union leader helped establish her reputation in the community.
“It’s not what you say, it’s what you do,” Namvar said. “So what I have done in the past 20 years as a civil servant, as a union leader, I stood with the hardworking men and women.”
Namvar also pointed to broader concerns among voters, including rising grocery and gas prices and what she described as attacks on immigrant communities.
Wallis, a two-term assemblyman, said the close race was not unexpected in a competitive district. In 2022, he defeated opponent Christy Holstege by just 85 votes.
At his election-night watch party, Wallis said he remained cautiously optimistic and emphasized the importance of counting every ballot.
“Nothing we haven't seen before. This is always going to be a tough race out here in this district,” he said. “I think it's really important that we make sure every vote counts.”
Wallis noted that previous election cycles took two and four weeks, respectively, to produce final results.
In a statement from his campaign consultant, Wallis said he was far from conceding, pointing to thousands of ballots still outstanding.
“Greg has come back from behind before, and with thousands of ballots still left to be counted, we remain optimistic,” the statement said. “We'll have a clearer picture in the coming days as the count continues.”
The Assembly District 47 race remains subject to the ongoing ballot count, with a final result expected once election officials complete the process.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Leila NamvarGreg WallaceAssembly District 47California Assembly
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