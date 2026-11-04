Local & Community
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Announces Fall Festivities and Holiday Events for 2026
From the desert floor to more than 8,500 feet above sea level, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is offering visitors a chance to experience cooler temperatures, mountain views and a lineup of seasonal activities.
The tramway's fall and holiday schedule includes family festivities, special dining experiences and winter-themed events.
One of the first events is Autumnfest, the tramway's German-themed celebration inspired by Oktoberfest. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors can also enjoy special Thanksgiving and Christmas menus at the tramway's Pines and Peaks restaurants.
Executive Chef John Fritsch is also highlighting the popular Ride-and-Dine package, which combines a tramway ticket with a three-course dinner at the mountain station.
The package is available daily beginning at 4:30 p.m. It costs $49 for adults and $29.50 for children and includes tram admission and dinner.
For those hoping to see snow on the mountain, the annual snow guessing contest is returning. Participants can submit their guesses by mailing a postcard to the tramway.
The first 10 people with correct entries will receive four tramway tickets and a special gift.
With fall festivities, holiday meals and the possibility of winter weather, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is inviting visitors to head up the mountain and enjoy the season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Palm Springs Aerial TramwayAutumnfest 2026Palm Springs eventsCoachella Valley eventsThanksgiving dinnerChristmas dinnerride and dine packagesnow guessing contestMount San Jacintoholiday events
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