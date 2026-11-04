Palm Springs Pride Celebrates 40 Years With Weekend of Events at Ace Hotel

Palm Springs is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone as Pride Week returns for its 40th year, bringing several days of festivities, entertainment and community celebrations throughout the city.

Among the events planned this year, GED Magazine is partnering with the iconic Ace Hotel in Palm Springs to create a welcoming and safe environment for people to celebrate Pride. Festivities at the hotel will begin Friday, with different parties and events taking place throughout the weekend.

Organizers say Pride is about more than just the celebrations. It's an opportunity to recognize the LGBTQ community, embrace individuality and bring people together.

Matt Vargas, director of sales and marketing at the Ace Hotel, says preparing for Pride weekend requires the entire hotel staff to work together to ensure guests have a positive experience.

Vargas described Pride as the hotel's "Super Bowl," explaining that every department, from housekeeping to the culinary team, plays an important role in making the weekend successful.

The goal is to give attendees an opportunity to reconnect with friends, build new relationships and celebrate alongside others in the community.

The celebrations are also highlighting the importance of representation and belonging. Desert Regional Medical Center kicked off its own recognition of Pride Week by raising the Pride flag.

Westman with GED Magazine says the events attract people from all over, creating a diverse atmosphere that embraces people of every background and identity.

With celebrations happening throughout the weekend and new events taking place each day, organizers are encouraging everyone to come out, participate and enjoy what Palm Springs Pride has to offer.

The 40th annual celebration is expected to bring the community together once again, with inclusion, acceptance and pride at the center of it all.