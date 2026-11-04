Local & Community
Palm Springs weighs options to reduce plastic water bottles at city events
Palm Springs is exploring ways to reduce single-use plastic water bottles at city events, but an outright ban may not be the best approach.
A city subcommittee is leaning toward encouraging the use of reusable water bottles rather than prohibiting plastic bottles altogether. Members raised concerns about how a ban would be enforced and whether it could create accessibility challenges for residents and visitors.
The discussion is part of a broader effort to identify practical ways to improve sustainability across the city.
Members also considered the potential use of metal water cans as an alternative to traditional plastic bottles. Other ideas included improving recycling and composting options at multifamily properties, where waste management can present additional challenges.
The subcommittee also discussed a possible Resource Smart badge for short-term rentals. The designation could recognize properties that adopt environmentally friendly practices.
However, the discussions remain preliminary. No formal plan has been developed, and the city has not announced any policy changes or implementation timeline.
The proposals reflect an ongoing effort to find ways to reduce waste while considering the practical needs of residents, businesses and visitors.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Palm Springssingleuse plasticplastic water bottlesreusable bottlescity eventsrecyclingcompostingmultifamily housingshortterm rentalssustainability
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