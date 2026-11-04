Raul Ruiz Discusses Election Results and Priorities for Coachella Valley’s 25th District

With votes still being counted after Tuesday's midterm elections, Congressman Raul Ruiz is leading Republican challenger Joe Males in California's 25th Congressional District.

During an interview on NBC Palm Springs' First at 4:30, Ruiz discussed the election results and the priorities he plans to pursue if his lead holds. At the time of the interview, Ruiz had 64.4% of the vote.

Ruiz thanked voters for their support and said he views the results as a message from Americans about the issues they want Congress to address.

He said affordability will be a central focus, including efforts to lower the cost of gas, groceries, utilities and housing. Ruiz also said he wants to protect and expand access to health care.

"We need to lower the cost of gas, groceries, utilities, housing, and we need to protect and expand health care access," Ruiz said.

The congressman also identified government accountability and immigration enforcement as priorities. He said he wants to pursue legislation addressing corruption in the federal administration, the judicial system and Congress, with ethics requirements applying to both Republicans and Democrats.

Ruiz also criticized what he described as brutality by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in communities and the treatment of immigrants in detention centers.

Asked how Democrats can conduct congressional oversight without turning it into political retaliation, Ruiz said the goal is to prevent misconduct from continuing, not to pursue retribution.

"This is not about retribution," Ruiz said. "What we want to do is to ensure that what's happening now stops and that it never happens in the future."

Ruiz also reflected on his relationship with voters across the Coachella Valley. He said he appreciates support from Republicans who have continued to vote for him, saying he believes in putting people ahead of political parties.

As a physician before entering Congress, Ruiz said his approach has remained focused on helping people regardless of their political affiliation. He pointed to programs such as Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid as issues that affect families across party lines.

The results in Congressional District 25 have not yet been finalized, but Ruiz held a substantial lead over Males as ballots continued to be counted.