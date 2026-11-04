Riverside County Measure A Leads With 70% Support; Rancho Mirage Measure R Also Ahead

Democrats are celebrating major victories following the 2026 midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress and making significant gains in traditionally Republican states.

According to the NBC News Decision Desk, Democrats are projected to finish with approximately 258 seats in the House of Representatives, potentially giving the party its largest majority in two decades. Democrats are also projected to hold at least 54 seats in the Senate.

The victories came after months of voter concerns about rising prices, the war in Iran and the state of American democracy.

Although voters could not remove President Donald Trump from office in this election, the results are expected to significantly limit his party's ability to advance its agenda during the final two years of his term.

Democrats made particularly significant gains in states that supported Republicans by double-digit margins in the 2024 presidential election.

The party flipped Senate seats in Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, according to the election-night report.

Texas delivered two major Democratic victories. James Talarico won the state's Senate race, becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas in nearly 40 years. Democrats also won the governor's race, marking a major shift in a state long dominated by Republicans.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers to win a Senate seat. El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump addressed the election results in several phone interviews overnight, distancing himself from Republican candidates who lost while saying he is willing to work with Democrats when possible.

The results represent a major shift in the balance of power in Washington as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress.