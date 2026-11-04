Riverside County Measure A On Track To Keep Transportation Tax Going With No End Date

Riverside County voters appear to be approving Measure A, which would keep the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation projects in place with no end date.

As of Wednesday morning, 220,323 votes, or 70%, were in favor of the measure, while 94,427 votes, or 30%, were against it, according to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. Measure A needs a two-thirds supermajority to pass, so it is only a few points above the line, and the race has not been called. Ballots are still being counted, though, and the 333,369 ballots cast so far make up about 23% of the county’s more than 1.4 million registered voters.

The tax, which voters first approved in 1988 and renewed in 2002, is currently set to end in 2039. Measure A would remove that end date, keeping the tax in place until voters decide otherwise. It would not raise the tax, and any future increase would need voter approval. If the measure fails, the tax still continues through 2039.

The tax has brought in almost $5 billion since it started, with the Riverside County Transportation Commission deciding which projects get the money. Supporters point to upgrades on Highways 111, 74, and 62, improvements to Interstate 10 and the 91 Freeway, and funding for pothole repairs, added lanes, sidewalks, railroad crossing safety, and bridge repairs. In campaign literature, supporters said the measure would “cut traffic, speed up road repairs” without raising taxes, warning that gridlock and air pollution will get worse in one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties without it.

Opponents argued the county still deals with heavy congestion and crumbling roads despite decades of Measure A money. In the county voter guide, they said taxpayers deserve results instead of another promise that more tax money will fix problems earlier collections were supposed to solve.

The results will not be official until counting wraps up and the election is certified.



