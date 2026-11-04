Riverside County Reports First Flu-Related Death of the Season

Riverside County health officials are urging residents to take precautions after reporting the first flu-related death of the season.

The person was identified only as an older adult from Western Riverside County who died from respiratory complications, according to health officials.

Officials say older adults, children under 5 and pregnant women face a higher risk of developing serious complications from influenza.

Residents are being encouraged to take preventive steps, including getting a flu shot, washing their hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.

Health officials say vaccination remains an important tool in reducing the risk of severe illness and complications from the flu.

The first reported death in Riverside County comes as influenza continues circulating across California. Statewide, 87 flu-related deaths have been reported since August.

Residents can find additional information about flu activity, prevention and vaccination resources through the Riverside University Health System website.

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