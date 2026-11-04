Rob Bonta Wins Attorney General Race; Raul Ruiz Reelected to Congress as Marni von Wilpert Declares Victory

The Associated Press has declared Democrat Rob Bonta the winner of the California attorney general race. Bonta defeated Republican challenger Michael Gates, with the latest available results showing Bonta receiving approximately 64% of the vote to Gates' 36%.

Ruiz Wins Another Term in Congress

The Associated Press has also called the race for incumbent Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz in California's 25th Congressional District.

Ruiz defeated Republican challenger Joe Males, receiving approximately 64.5% of the vote compared with Males' 35.5%, according to reported results.

Ruiz has served in Congress since 2013. In a victory statement, he said his priorities include lowering costs, expanding access to health care, holding people accountable for corruption and creating job opportunities.

"The message was clearly sent from the people that we need relief," Ruiz said, adding that he intends to work on policies aimed at improving people's lives.

Males told NBC Palm Springs' Norm Milla he was satisfied with receiving 35% of the vote while challenging a longtime incumbent. He said he respects the voice of voters and believes things happen for a reason.

Von Wilpert Declares Victory in 48th District

Democrat Marni von Wilpert is declaring victory in the race for California's 48th Congressional District, challenging Republican Jim Desmond.

The latest reported results show von Wilpert leading with approximately 60% of the vote, compared with about 40% for Desmond. However, the Associated Press has not officially called the race.

In a statement, von Wilpert said voters were sending a message that they want a representative who will address government accountability and rising costs.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Desmond's campaign for comment on the latest standings. The campaign's official email and phone number were reportedly no longer operational.

Name verification applied: Rob Bonta, Michael Gates, Raul Ruiz, Joe Males, Marni von Wilpert and Jim Desmond. Note the corrections from the transcript: Joe Males (not Mills or Maels) and Marni von Wilpert (not Marnie).