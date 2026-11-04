Local & Community
Ruiz Wins Eighth Term In Congress, Defeating Hemet Mayor Pro Tem Joe Males
Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Indio, has won an eighth term in Congress, defeating his Republican challenger, Hemet Mayor Pro Tem Joe Males, according to the Associated Press.
As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ruiz had 69,581 votes, or 64.4%, while Males had 38,455 votes, or 35.6%, according to the California Secretary of State. Ballots are still being counted, however, and the roughly 108,000 votes tallied so far are about a quarter of the district’s 426,426 registered voters.
The district covers the Coachella Valley and stretches south to the Mexican border in Imperial County, east to the Arizona state line, and west into the Hemet Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass.
Ruiz, a doctor first elected in 2012, said the results show voters want help with everyday costs. “Now is the time to get to work to lower costs, to expand health care access, to hold the crooks accountable and go after corruption, and to create job opportunities for the people,” Ruiz said, adding that voters “clearly sent” a message that “we need relief.” During the campaign, Ruiz blamed tariffs and the war in Iran for raising prices on gas, cars, and appliances, and said he wants to improve Medi-Cal coverage for local families.
Males, a former U.S. Marine first elected to the Hemet City Council in 2020, ran on public safety and holding down federal taxes, spending, and regulations. He told NBC Palm Springs Tuesday night that he was satisfied with winning about 35% of the vote against a longtime incumbent like Ruiz. Males said he respects the voice of the voters and, as a man of faith, believes things happen for a reason.
The results will not be official until counting wraps up and the election is certified.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
NBC Palm SpringsDecision 2026ElectionMidtermVoteCalifornia US House of Representatives District 25
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