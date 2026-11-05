40th Annual Pride Celebration Kicks Off Thursday Night in Palm Springs

The 40th Annual celebration of LGBTQ pride unofficially kicked off Thursday night in Palm Springs. The Arenas District opened the event by closing Arenas Road.

Pride events officially get underway Friday with pool parties and drag shows at various locations around Palm Springs.

GED Magazine and LE Parties are producing a full slate of 'Pride Massive' events at the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs, including a welcome event Friday afternoon followed by a drag show. On Saturday, there is a pool party followed by DJs and music into the night. Tickets and passes are on-sale at pridemassive.com.

Saturday there is a 5K run and walk in the historic Las Palmas neighborhood in Palm Springs. NBC Palm Springs personalities Olivia Sandusky and Manny the Movie Guy are emcees for the event.

Sunday the pride parade steps off at 10am and travels down N. Palm Canyon Drive from Tachevah to Amado. NBC Palm Springs will stream the parade in its entirety on the station's YouTube and Facebook pages. The Stream will be hosted by NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese and morning anchor Thalia Hayden and is brought to you by DAP Health.

This is the 40th year for the pride celebration in Palm Springs. The first event was a 1986 dinner and variety show called "Sizzle." Since then, the celebration has changed dates and locations, growing and maturing into a 4-day festival that attracts an estimated 200K attendees from around the world.