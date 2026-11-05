Bermuda Dunes Man Arrested After Stabbing In Downtown Palm Springs

A Bermuda Dunes man is behind bars, accused of stabbing another man in the neck and upper body in downtown Palm Springs over the weekend.

Palm Springs police arrested 38-year-old Francisco Elias in La Quinta on Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators say the two men first got into a fight inside The Village area of downtown Palm Springs. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a second fight broke out at the nearby parking structure on South Indian Canyon Drive, and that’s when police say Elias pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before taking off in a white Mercedes-Benz.

The victim was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition; he has since been released from the hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name or age, or said what started the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palm Springs Police Detective Barragan at (760) 323-8157.



