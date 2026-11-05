DAP Health Sponsors NBC Palm Springs Pride Parade Livestream

DAP Health is expanding its support of Greater Palm Springs Pride this year, including a major role in bringing the annual Pride Parade to viewers across the Coachella Valley and beyond.

The nonprofit community health center is serving as the presenting sponsor of NBC Palm Springs’ livestream of the Palm Springs Pride Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, November 8. The parade will be broadcast live on NBC Palm Springs’ Facebook and YouTube channels, allowing people who cannot attend in person to take part in the celebration.

DAP Health is also returning as a longtime Rainbow Sponsor of Greater Palm Springs Pride, which runs November 5 through 8.

The organization says its sponsorship reflects its 2026 Pride theme, “Empathy Wins,” highlighting compassion, inclusion, visibility and health equity.

“Empathy is at the heart of everything we do,” said DAP Health Chief Marketing Officer Steven Henke, emphasizing the importance of making people feel seen, heard and affirmed.

Beyond its sponsorship, DAP Health will provide free health and safety resources at the Pride festival. Offerings include rapid HIV testing, HIV self-test kits, condoms, lubricant, naloxone, fentanyl test strips and information about sexual wellness, HIV prevention and overdose prevention.

DAP Health team members, volunteers, patients and supporters will also march in Sunday's parade as contingent number 50. The group will gather near East Tachevah and North Palm Canyon drives before the parade steps off at 10 a.m.

Founded in 1984 as Desert AIDS Project, DAP Health has grown into a community health center network serving nearly 80,000 people at 23 locations and six mobile units across Riverside and San Diego counties.

The organization says its Pride support extends beyond Palm Springs, with sponsorships and community outreach planned throughout Southern California in 2027.