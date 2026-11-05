Gilmore Girls-Themed Farmers Market Coming to Old Town La Quinta Sunday

Calling all “Gilmore Girls” fans! Old Town La Quinta is bringing a little Stars Hollow charm to its farmers market next Sunday.

The themed event will feature a variety of locally grown flowers, fruits, eggs and vegetables, along with gourmet foods and unique artisan goods. Some vendors will also offer items inspired by the popular early-2000s television series.

Visitors can shop, enjoy the themed atmosphere and start their Sunday with a little small-town charm.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Old Town La Quinta.