Indian Wells Awards Up to $160,000 to Local Nonprofits Through Grants in Aid Program

The City of Indian Wells is continuing its support of nonprofit organizations across the Coachella Valley through its annual Grants in Aid program, awarding up to $160,000 in funding this year.

Grant recipients were recognized during a ceremony at the Indian Wells City Council Chambers, where community members and representatives from nonprofit organizations gathered to celebrate the funding.

The grants help charitable organizations expand services and reach more people throughout the valley.

One recipient said the city's generosity will help protect children from abuse and minors from exploitation in the Coachella Valley.

Another organization representative said the funding will allow programs to serve more people and further their missions, adding that stronger nonprofit services contribute to a stronger community overall.

The Grants in Aid program is overseen by a five-member committee made up of Indian Wells residents. The committee reviews applications and makes funding recommendations to the City Council.

The annual program is part of the city's ongoing effort to support organizations addressing community needs and providing services to residents throughout the region.