Indio to Unveil New Veterans Memorial at Miles Avenue Park Ahead of Veterans Day

The City of Indio will unveil a new Veterans Memorial next week, just ahead of Veterans Day.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Miles Avenue Park, located at 82540 Miles Avenue.

The memorial features seven stone monoliths representing the branches of the United States military: the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force and National Guard.

The stones are arranged in the order each branch was established. The surrounding area includes concrete benches and multiple access points, creating a space where visitors can pause, reflect and remember those who served.

Mayor Elaine Holmes says the memorial honors not only the men and women who served in the armed forces, but also the families who supported them and shared in their sacrifices.

The city is inviting the community to attend Tuesday's ceremony and join in recognizing the service and sacrifices of America's veterans.