LQHS Students Honor Veterans and First Responders at Annual 'Feed the Heroes' Luncheon

La Quinta High School students came together to honor veterans, active-duty military personnel and public servants during the school's annual Feed the Heroes Luncheon.

Held ahead of Veterans Day, the event allows students to recognize the service and sacrifices of military members and first responders.

Students from the school's Culinary Arts Academy prepared and served the meal, while members of the Public Service Academy and Air Force Junior ROTC also helped make the event possible.

Jonathan, a senior, said the luncheon is a meaningful way to give back to those who have given so much. The student also said hearing veterans share their stories offers valuable lessons about service and sacrifice.

The student chefs prepared a full holiday-style menu, including turkey, ham, cranberry sauce, potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The annual luncheon brings students and community heroes together to show appreciation for those who serve the country and local communities.