Meet Henry, a Silky Senior Pup Looking for His Forever Home

Henry is this week’s Pet of the Week, and he’s a love bug looking for a family to spend the rest of his life with. Valerie Kattz with Animal Samaritans joined NBC Palm Springs with the nine year old pup, who came to the shelter as an owner surrender after his owner could no longer care for him.

Henry is a calm, well behaved dog with a long, soft, silky coat that he gets to keep to himself, since he barely sheds. Kattz put that to the test on air while wearing black, and not a single hair stuck. His curls and longer coat will still need regular brushing, though Kattz says Henry loves the attention and will happily soak up the affection during grooming. Despite his age, he still has plenty of energy and is always ready for an adventure. He rides well in the car, sitting nicely in his seat with a seatbelt clipped to his harness.

Henry is far from the only animal waiting for a home at the Animal Samaritans Safe Haven shelter. Bark Twain is a scruffy, energetic Chihuahua and terrier mix around a year and a half old, and Gertrude is an 11 year old Chihuahua mix with plenty of fun left in her, since the breed tends to live longer. Gremlin, a curious tuxedo kitten around three to four months old, is one of many kittens and cats available for adoption.

Animal Samaritans will hold an adoption event at PetSmart this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 34900 Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert. The English bulldog featured in the event’s promotional photo is still available, though it may not be at the event, and can be visited at the shelter.

The organization’s biggest event of the year, Men of the Desert: Disco Dogs, returns Sunday, Dec. 6, for its 17th year. The Studio 54 inspired luncheon and fashion show features well known local men walking the runway alongside dogs. Last year’s event sold out, drawing more than 500 guests and raising nearly $300,000, and over its history Men of the Desert has helped save more than 17,000 local animals while funding much of the group’s lifesaving work. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Tickets range from $250 to $20,000 and are available at AnimalSamaritans.org/MOD.



