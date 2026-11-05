New Study Reveals Mental Health and Housing Challenges for Local LGBTQ+ Community

As Palm Springs Pride gets underway, a new study is highlighting challenges still facing members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The quality-of-life study, presented by the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC), found that while residents report a strong and supportive community, many continue to struggle with mental health, housing affordability and financial security.

Among the 542 respondents, 43% reported being diagnosed with anxiety or depression. The study also found that 33% spend more than 30% of their income on housing, while 36% reported moderate concerns about having enough money to cover basic necessities.

NBC Palm Springs' Maria Noble Valdez spoke with people in downtown Palm Springs about the findings. Some said the mental health numbers were surprising, while others pointed to the area's older LGBTQ+ population as a possible factor.

Residents also raised concerns about the cost of living, saying people relocating from more expensive areas such as Los Angeles may contribute to rising housing costs.

The findings offer a closer look at the challenges facing LGBTQ+ residents, even in a community widely recognized for its support and inclusivity.