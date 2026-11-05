Palm Springs Air Museum To Unveil “Top Gun: Maverick” Super Hornet Saturday

The Palm Springs Air Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday by dedicating its newest addition, a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet featured in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Museum officials say the jet is the first Blue Angels Super Hornet ever placed on permanent public display outside a military installation. It appeared in the film as one of Maverick’s on-camera aircraft. Before it joined the Blue Angels, it worked as a test and chase plane during development of the F-35 fighter jet.

Museum Vice Chairman and Managing Director Fred Bell told NBC Palm Springs the jet continues the museum’s habit of collecting cutting-edge aircraft. It joins the museum’s F-117 stealth fighter and Darkstar, which Bell called “the sister aircraft in Top Gun Maverick.”

“We just keep moving the ball, trying to get kids excited about education, show them what can be done,” Bell said. “This is a cutting-edge piece of naval aviation right now. It’s actually what’s in the fleet.”

The dedication runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. as part of the museum’s anniversary Air Fair and Veterans Day celebration. It includes a water salute, birthday cake, veteran tributes, family activities, and special recognition of museum founder Bob Pond. Darkstar will also be on display. The Air Fair is included with museum admission, and members get in free.

The celebration continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with a ticketed evening program honoring veterans. Lt. Cmdr. Evan “Squints” Goss, a Navy combat veteran and F/A-18 demonstration pilot, will share stories from the cockpit, and guests will get an up-close look inside the jet along with light refreshments. Tickets cost $65, or $50 for members. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult ticket, and evening tickets also include daytime museum admission.

Saturday’s evening event is the first of five the museum has planned through April 2027, each with a different speaker.



