Porsche Club of America Kicks Off Cars and Coffee Season in Palm Springs

Porsche enthusiasts across the Coachella Valley are invited to kick off a new season of Cars and Coffee this weekend.

The Palm Springs Region of the Porsche Club of America is hosting its season kickoff event Saturday, November 7, at Porsche Palm Springs.

The gathering will bring together local Porsche owners and fans for a morning celebrating the iconic sports car brand.

This year's event will also include a community food drive in partnership with FIND Food Bank. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable food items to help support people facing food insecurity across the region.

The event offers car enthusiasts an opportunity to connect while giving back to the community.