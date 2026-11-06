Coachella Valley Lakers Make Their Debut at Acrisure Arena

It's a big night for the Coachella Valley as the Lakers took the court for the first time at Acrisure Arena.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the arena ahead of tip-off, ready to welcome the team and celebrate a new chapter in local sports.

The debut also brought a special guest to the court. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was spotted warming up before the game. James has continued developing his game with the G League Lakers, where he has had more opportunities to play.

The arena underwent a major transformation to make the game possible. Crews covered the ice, installed the hardwood court and removed the hockey boards before bringing in the basketball equipment.

Acrisure Arena Senior Vice President John Page said the night was the result of months of planning and hard work. He said the goal was to create a basketball experience that felt different from a Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey game.

Fans also had the option of premium seating through the Spotlight 29 Baseline Club, which includes food and beverage service and seats directly behind the basket.

Page said the arena expected about 6,000 fans for the opening game.