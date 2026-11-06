Coachella Valley Philanthropists and Nonprofits Honored at 20th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

Local philanthropists, volunteers and nonprofit organizations were recognized during the 20th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Thursday at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, California Desert Communities Chapter, announced this year's honorees during the annual event, which celebrates generosity and community service throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding desert communities.

The Carry On Foundation received the Outstanding Philanthropic Organization award.

Carol and Tim Rockford were recognized for Lifetime Achievement, while Diane and Hal Gershowitz received the Outstanding Philanthropists award.

Other honorees included Kelly Levi, Terry Katover of Do the Right Thing in Palm Springs, Susan Gelman and Youth in Philanthropy honoree Laia Kakar.

Organizers say the luncheon highlights the work of individuals and organizations whose contributions strengthen the community, support young people and help local nonprofit programs make a lasting impact.

One attendee described the honorees as volunteers from across the Coachella Valley who come together to do meaningful work for local youth and the broader community.

The annual luncheon recognizes the people and organizations helping make a difference throughout the desert.