Flight Fridays: Palm Springs Air Museum Showcases Historic P-63 King Cobra

This week's Flight Fridays takes a closer look at Pretty Polly, a historic P-63 King Cobra fighter aircraft at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The plane is among the oldest flying P-63s in the world. It was once part of the collection belonging to Bob Pond, one of the museum's founders. The artwork on the nose features a painting of Pond's daughter.

Bell Aircraft manufactured about 4,000 King Cobras between 1943 and 1945. Pretty Polly was the fourth aircraft to come off the production line.

During World War II, many P-63s were delivered to the Soviet Union through the Lend-Lease program. Russian pilots took over the aircraft after American ferry pilots transported them from the factories.

Museum representatives say Soviet pilots appreciated the King Cobra's performance at intermediate altitudes and its ability to operate close to the front lines.

The aircraft also featured a distinctive design, with its engine positioned behind the cockpit. Its electrical systems powered major components, including the landing gear, rather than relying on traditional hydraulic systems.

Pretty Polly offers visitors a look at an important chapter in aviation and World War II history.