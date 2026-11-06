Local & Community
Greater Palm Springs Pride Celebrates 40 Years With Weekend Festival and Sunday Parade
Greater Palm Springs Pride is celebrating 40 years in the Coachella Valley with a weekend of festivities, entertainment and its annual downtown parade.
The free festival officially kicked off Thursday night with a walkabout party in the Arenas District. Entertainment continues through Sunday, with three stages taking over downtown locations along Palm Canyon Drive, Arenas Road and Museum Way.
The celebration culminates Sunday morning with the Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. along Palm Canyon Drive.
DAP Health is once again among the event's longtime sponsors. The nonprofit is also serving as the presenting sponsor of NBC Palm Springs' live coverage of Sunday's parade.
Stephen Henke, DAP Health's chief marketing officer, says the organization's support reflects its mission to make patients feel seen, heard and affirmed.
Henke says the sponsorships also provide an opportunity to lift up the voices, faces and lives of the communities DAP Health serves.
For those unable to attend the parade in person, NBC Palm Springs will livestream the celebration on its Facebook and YouTube channels. Hosts Thalia Hayden and News Director David Reese will bring viewers the parade coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 6, 2026
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