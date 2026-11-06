Meet Bandit: A Little Shy at First, Then a Total Sweetheart

It’s Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Bandit, a three-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since October. From the moment he came out to meet Jen, he was completely calm.

Bandit walked beautifully on leash, and seemed perfectly happy to come along for a little adventure. He was a bit shy with some people, but warmed up almost instantly.

If you’re interested in adopting Bandit, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1808283.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



