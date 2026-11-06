Murder Charge Refiled Against Former Silvercrest CEO William Rodriguez

A murder charge has been refiled against former Silvercrest CEO William "Billy" Rodriguez following a court appearance Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office says Judge Sterling denied the defense's motion to dismiss the charge, finding there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.

The decision follows an earlier ruling by Judge John Ryan, who dismissed the murder charge after finding prosecutors had not presented enough evidence during the preliminary hearing.

The case stems from a 2024 hit-and-run crash that killed 60-year-old Christina Barrington. She was riding a scooter in Cathedral City when she was struck by a car.

Prosecutors are pursuing a murder charge under California's Watson theory, which can apply in fatal DUI cases involving a prior DUI conviction.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty. He also faces felony charges of the hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license.