Neuro Wellness Foundation Hosts Inaugural Wooden Bowl Fundraiser in Palm Springs

A new local foundation is bringing the community together to support people living with neurological conditions.

The Neuro Wellness Foundation is hosting its inaugural Wooden Bowl Cultivation fundraising event this Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Rancho Mirage. Founder Jo Rosen says the event is an opportunity to introduce the organization and share its mission with the community.

Rosen says her work began with more than three decades of experience in the Parkinson’s community. She later expanded the foundation’s mission after people affected by multiple sclerosis and autism asked for similar support.

Rosen says the organization is built on compassion, education and helping people who are navigating these conditions.

The foundation also credits its growing outreach to a dedicated team of volunteers and supporters. Rosen says its social media outreach has already reached 86,000 people.

The weekend will also feature a performance by Maximo Marcuso, known as the “Pavarotti of Palm Springs.” He says his mission is to share music that brings love and hope to the world.

The foundation hopes the event will help build awareness, strengthen community connections and expand support for the people it serves.