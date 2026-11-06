Palm Springs Pride Brings Major Economic Boost to Local Businesses After Slow Summer

Palm Springs Pride is officially underway, and local businesses are preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

The 40th annual celebration is expected to bring more than 200,000 visitors to the Palm Springs area, generating millions of dollars in economic activity for restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses.

After a summer marked by triple-digit temperatures and fewer visitors, Pride weekend is an important boost for businesses across downtown Palm Springs, particularly in the Arenas District.

Dean Levine, owner of Blackbook Bar, says Pride is one of the biggest events of the year for the city. Businesses in the district add outdoor beer gardens and expand capacity to accommodate the crowds.

Levine says the weekend can generate five times the usual revenue for his business, while also bringing substantial indirect revenue to neighboring businesses.

At LGBTQ-owned restaurant Toasted, owner Jose Arceta is preparing for his second Pride weekend. He says the event is an opportunity to introduce the restaurant to new customers. The business has added staff and security to handle the expected crowds, with extended hours through the weekend.

Employees at Pinocchio's are also preparing for increased demand after a slower month, adjusting schedules and working longer hours to accommodate visitors.

This year's celebration comes just days after the midterm elections, adding another layer of significance for some in the LGBTQ community.

Levine says the mood in Palm Springs is especially upbeat following the election results, and he expects that energy to carry into the weekend.

Pride festivities continue through Sunday, when the annual parade will take place in downtown Palm Springs.