Palm Springs Pride Celebrates 40 Years at Downtown Festival

Palm Springs Pride is officially underway, bringing celebrations, entertainment and visitors to downtown Palm Springs for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

The 40th anniversary celebration is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area. For local restaurants and bars, the crowds come at an important time after a slower summer season.

The festivities are also a chance for members of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate visibility, connection and acceptance.

Gene, who came out 20 years ago, said being part of Palm Springs Pride gives him the freedom to be himself and celebrate alongside others in the community.

Visitors can look forward to live musicians, DJs, community organizations and the annual Pride Parade.

Angel, a resident originally from Mexico City, said the welcoming and supportive community is what brings him back year after year. He also praised the talent and creativity of local residents.

The Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday in downtown Palm Springs. NBC Palm Springs will provide live coverage online at NBCPalmSprings.com.