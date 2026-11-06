Run With Los Muertos Returns To Old Town Coachella Saturday Night

Old Town Coachella will fill with music, candles, and painted faces Saturday night for the 13th annual Run with Los Muertos, a Día de los Muertos celebration that pairs a nighttime 5K with a free block party.

Organizers say it brings together dozens of community groups, artists, musicians, and runners from across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, giving local talent a stage and drawing new visitors to the Eastern Coachella Valley. It has also started cultural exchanges with artisans, musicians, and chefs from Oaxaca, Michoacán, and Mexicali.

The block party is free and open to all ages. Things kick off at 4 p.m. with a pre-race ceremony and procession, along with a car show, art walk, vendor village, and live entertainment on three stages. A beer garden opens at 5 p.m., and the celebration runs until midnight.

The 5K starts at 6 p.m. on a course through downtown. Registration is open until 5:50 p.m. Saturday and costs $52.76 with fees, which includes a race bib, T-shirt, and glow necklace, though anyone who signed up on or after Nov. 3 could wait up to four weeks after the event to get their shirt. Awards go to the top three finishers overall, in each age group, and in the team category. Runners can pick up their packets Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Coachella Library at 1500 6th Street.

Organizers ask attendees to leave outside food and drinks, weapons, and pets at home, though certified service dogs are allowed. Bikes, scooters, and skateboards aren’t allowed on the race route, but strollers are fine.

The event takes place at 1515 6th Street in Coachella. More information is available on the Run with Los Muertos website.



