Eisenhower Health Dedicates Emergency Department to Chandi Family in Recognition of Major Gift

Eisenhower Health recognized a major philanthropic contribution to health care in the Coachella Valley with a naming ceremony Friday, November 6, at its Rancho Mirage campus.

The hospital officially dedicated its emergency department in honor of Nachhattar and Susana Chandi and their family, recognizing their generosity and commitment to supporting health care throughout the region.

More than 200 guests attended the ceremony, including hospital leadership, board members, donors and local elected officials.

Nachhattar Chandi is a prominent Coachella Valley entrepreneur whose Chandi Group operates a large network of gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants throughout the region.

Eisenhower Health leaders and members of the Chandi family took part in the dedication ceremony, followed by official photographs and media interviews.

The recognition highlights the role of philanthropy in supporting health care services and strengthening medical resources for communities across the Coachella Valley.