Palm Springs Pride Draws Crowds for Saturday 5K and Pool Parties

Palm Springs Pride celebrations continued Saturday with crowds gathering across the city for a weekend of events.

Earlier in the day, our NBC Palm Springs' Olivia Sandusky and Manny the Movie Guy emceed the Palm Springs Pride 5K run and walk downtown. Hundreds of participants showed up wearing rainbow colors and celebrating with the community.

The festivities continued at the Ace Hotel, where nearly 1,000 people attended a pool party hosted by GED Magazine.

The event was one of five Pride Weekend gatherings planned at the hotel. Organizers say the celebrations are designed to welcome everyone, bringing together people of all backgrounds for music, dancing and community.

The weekend's events continue Sunday with another afternoon pool party at the same location.