'Run with Los Muertos' Takes Over Old Town Coachella

Old Town Coachella came alive Saturday for the 13th annual Run With Los Muertos, a celebration bringing the community together to honor loved ones who have passed away.

The Día de los Muertos event featured a pre-race procession, car show, art walk, vendor village and live entertainment across multiple stages.

Runners of all experience levels took part, with some participants running in honor of family members and loved ones. NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos emceed the event.

For many, the event was about more than the race. It was an opportunity to celebrate the memories and traditions that keep loved ones present in spirit.

The annual celebration continues to bring together runners, artists, musicians and community groups for a night of culture and remembrance.