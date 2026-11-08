Agua Caliente Tribe Hosts Annual Native American Learning Day and Market in Palm Springs

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians brought the community together Saturday, November 7, for its annual Native American Learning Day and market at Palm Springs High School.

The free event ran from late morning into the afternoon, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about Native American history, traditions and contemporary culture through interactive educational experiences and cultural presentations.

Attendees experienced traditional bird songs and had opportunities to connect with the tribe's heritage and learn more about the Agua Caliente people.

Tribal Chairman Jeff Grubbe said the event is an opportunity to share the tribe's stories, language, songs and traditions with the broader community.

He described the gathering as a chance to teach people about the Agua Caliente people's history as the original inhabitants of the Palm Springs area.

Organizers say the annual event celebrates the tribe's living heritage while creating opportunities for education, cultural exchange and community connection.