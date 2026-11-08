Cactus Mart Offers Visitors a Chance to Dig Up Their Own Desert Souvenir for Just 79 Cents

For less than a dollar, visitors to Morongo Valley can take home a little piece of the desert at Cactus Mart.

Known for their ability to survive harsh conditions and produce beautiful blooms, cacti are a popular desert plant. At Cactus Mart, customers can get their own for just 79 cents through the shop's unique dig-your-own concept.

Owner Nicole Holland says the idea dates back to the 1970s, when the original owner first introduced the concept. It's been attracting customers ever since.

The process is simple: customers grab a pair of kitchen tongs, find a small cactus seedling, carefully dig it up and pot it themselves.

For just 79 cents, shoppers say it's one of the best bargains in the desert.

Located along Highway 62 on the way to Joshua Tree National Park, Cactus Mart offers a variety of native plants and desert cacti.

Whether you're an experienced cactus collector or simply looking for an affordable souvenir, the shop offers visitors a chance to bring home a piece of the desert without spending much more than pocket change.