Local & Community
Code Pink Protests Exclusion From Palm Springs Pride Parade for Second Consecutive Year
Amid the rainbow flags, music and celebrations at this year's Palm Springs Pride Parade, a separate demonstration brought a different message to the streets.
For the second consecutive year, the anti-war and feminist organization Code Pink was denied a spot in the parade. The group held a protest along the sidelines, saying its exclusion conflicts with this year's Pride theme of inclusivity.
Code Pink has held vigils for victims in Gaza and publicly demonstrated its support for Palestine. Following the parade decision, protesters gathered at the corner of Alejo Road and South Palm Canyon Drive, chanting and continuing their demonstration.
Palm Springs Pride organizers said the group's message does not directly support the LGBTQ+ community. They also cited concerns raised by both Jewish and non-Jewish community members in explaining the decision.
Code Pink, however, pushed back against the decision, holding an unofficial march to share its message and make its voice heard.
By: Alondra Campos
November 8, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Palm Springs Pride is celebrating 40 years of community and inclusion this year. And while hundreds of thousands of people painted the town rainbow, others took the occasion to protest against the exclusion of one group from the parade. Tune in to our on air newscasts at 8:30 and 11 p.m as our @newsbyalondra takes us inside the festivities and protest that took place this year.
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) John Moreno Jr. with the TFL 2) Kingston Pellum with the snag or, 3)Parker Lewis with the interception #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Pride weekend brought the party to the pool at the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs! David Reese stopped by the annual GED Magazine pool party, where an estimated 1,000 people gathered to celebrate community, inclusivity and Pride. The festivities continue with more events, including the Locker Room after-hours party and the Refresh pool party following Sunday’s parade. #PalmSpringsPride #PrideWeekend #AceHotel #GEDMagazine #NBCPalmSprings
@chef_matthew_resler executive chef and partner of @ashandvine.restaurant sits down with us to talk about his life as a marine sniper and law enforcement officer, family dinner at his Italian household, cooking on tour with Jason Aldean, how cooking food brings him out of his shell, and a friendship with two co-workers that blossomed into a must try restaurant in downtown Palm Springs. The full episode is on our YouTube page and nbcpalmsprings.com #palmspringsrestaurant #palmspringsfood #coachellavalleyrestaurant
Palm Springs Pride is officially underway and many local businesses are already looking ahead at the major economic boost this annual event brings every year. Our @newsbyalondra will have live coverage at 4:30, 5 and 6 p.m on air and online where she’ll speak to business owners about how they prep for the big crowds.
A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump’s 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery for 14 days, less than an hour after the project won final approval despite hours of public opposition.
Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed called Vice President JD Vance “habibi” during his victory speech. But the Arabic term of affection can have very different meanings depending on the context. CNN’s Leila Gharagozlou explains.
CRIME: Where do you stand on the death penalty? A sweeping decision impacting hundreds of California inmates: Governor Gavin Newsom is commuting the death sentences of ALL 548 people on California’s death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is speaking out, accusing Newsom of injecting politics into the criminal justice system. What does this mean for California’s death penalty moving forward? We’re following the latest developments.
Watch the Palm Springs Pride Parade LIVE this Sunday at 10 AM on NBC Palm Springs’ Facebook and YouTube channels! Join hosts Thalia Hayden and NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese for all the parade excitement, live from Palm Springs. Can’t make it in person? Celebrate with us online! Livestream sponsored by @DAP Health #PalmSpringsPride #PrideParade #NBCPalmSprings
Honor our veterans and get moving at the 3rd Annual Indio Veterans Day 5K & 10K Run! Join the community Wednesday, November 11, at the Empire Polo Club for a morning of fitness, fun and recognition of the men and women who have served our country. Register now and save $10 on your registration fee with promo code NBCUniversal. See you at the starting line! #Indio #VeteransDay #VeteransDay5K #VeteransDay10K #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings