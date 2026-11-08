Code Pink Protests Exclusion From Palm Springs Pride Parade for Second Consecutive Year

Amid the rainbow flags, music and celebrations at this year's Palm Springs Pride Parade, a separate demonstration brought a different message to the streets.

For the second consecutive year, the anti-war and feminist organization Code Pink was denied a spot in the parade. The group held a protest along the sidelines, saying its exclusion conflicts with this year's Pride theme of inclusivity.

Code Pink has held vigils for victims in Gaza and publicly demonstrated its support for Palestine. Following the parade decision, protesters gathered at the corner of Alejo Road and South Palm Canyon Drive, chanting and continuing their demonstration.

Palm Springs Pride organizers said the group's message does not directly support the LGBTQ+ community. They also cited concerns raised by both Jewish and non-Jewish community members in explaining the decision.

Code Pink, however, pushed back against the decision, holding an unofficial march to share its message and make its voice heard.